Dengue cases in Manipur’s Moreh town on the rise

IMPHAL, Nov 19 (NNN): Dengue cases in Manipur’s border town Moreh are increasing despite measures to check the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

An official source said that dengue cases in the town at the border with Myanmar surged to 53 since the first case of the year was detected around a month ago.

Of these total cases, 24 of them were residents of Moreh ward no. 7 (Chavangphai Veng), the most affected area, the source at the special malaria unit, Moreh said.

The source said that currently seven dengue infected patients are being treated at Moreh hospital while many of them have been shifted to hospitals in Imphal for further medical treatment.

The surge in the dengue cases in the border town prevails despite various measures like fogging being taken up by the special malaria unit in Moreh under the supervision of the Tengnoupal district malaria office.

Like other states of the country, Manipur has also the history of detection of the dengue in recent years. However, for the current year, it was reported in the state when a total of 22 persons from Chingmeirong area of Imphal East district were diagnosed with the disease.

There were reports of detection of dengue cases in Thoubal, Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi Chandel and Tamenglong districts.

However, there were no reports of further spread of the disease in other places except in Moreh town.