Dengue cases on the rise in Manipur

IMPHAL, Oct 29 (NNN): Four more dengue cases were reported in Manipur on Thursday as the outbreak of the disease is also reported in Moreh, Manipur’s border town at Indo-Myanmar border.

The outbreak of the mosquito borne tropical disease was reported in the state in the last few days with the confirmation of 35 cases spread over seven districts of the state.

The Health department has reported 22 cases in Imphal East, concentrating at Chingmeirong area, five in Thoubal district and two each in Imphal West, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi while one each from Chandel and Tamenglong.

Four fresh cases were reported in Moreh town on Thursday, they have been admitted at Moreh hospital, an official source said.

Reports said that the four cases were admitted after they were diagnosed with dengue upon testing at two different private diagnostic centres in the border town earlier.

Three of the four infected persons were from Moreh ward no. 5 while the remaining one is from ward no. 7, the report said.

Another source said that family members have shifted the four persons to hospitals in Imphal.

Meanwhile, the Health department has taken up appropriate measures to check the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

Responding to queries from reporters during a weekly press briefing on Covid-19 situation, Health director Dr K Rajo said that all required measures were taken up in consultation with the experts of the state Malaria office and officials of the National Vector Borne Disease Control programme.

Dr Rajo also said that the two cases in Churachandpur district were confirmed during testing of over 100 children who were hospitalised with breathing problems last week.