Deplorable road conditions hit locals hard

HT Correspondent

MIRZA, July 13: Locals have been hit hard due to the deplorable condition of NH37, Uparhali Pukhuripar, 11 kms from the Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. Locals alleged that owing to the dilapidated condition of the highway from Guwahati to Chaygaon, many road accidents occur on a regular basis.

However, even after repeated complaints, no action has been taken by the departmental authorities for the repair of the road. The locals on Monday urged the concerned department to repair the road immediately.