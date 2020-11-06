Deploy additional forces for free and fair election: Pramod Boro

UPPL fears of violence ahead of BTR poll

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: Fearing that the Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) might use money and muscle power to win elections in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has urged State Election Commission (SEC) as well as Assam government for deployment of additional forces to conduct a free and fair election slated in December.

“Every time there is an election, the BTC region has witnessed violence. Though the dates of the BTC polls are yet to be declared, UPPL wants to urge the Centre, state and State Election Commission to provide sufficient security blanket for a free and fair election,” UPPL president Pramod Boro said addressing a press conference here on Friday.

“Since the beginning of the election, it was seen that several violent cases have been taken place in BTC where the BPF workers have assaulted the volunteers of UPPL. There are some cases where our women volunteers are also assaulted. But, unfortunately, no action has been taken by the police and administration for those culprits of the BPF Party. We demand quick action for all the election centric violent cases done by BPF goons,” he said.

“Full proof security arrangement should be made for all the remaining processes of election by the state election commission and administration for a free and fair election. In the previous BTC elections, illicit cases were seen before and after the election, rigging was documented in various places. Therefore, we demand to depute extra paramilitary forces during the whole process of election till the counting day,” he said.

Boro alleged that there were massive corruption and scams during the region of Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF government in BTC in the past 15 years.

“It’s time that the people of BTC are looking for a change. But we have seen BPF engaging its muscle and money power over the years to dictate terms. That’s why full proof security arrangement must be made for all poll process. In the previous BTC polls, cases of rigging had been witnessed and that’s why we demand deployment of extra paramilitary forces during the whole poll process till counting day,” Boro said.

Boro said his party would undoubtedly form the next council in BTC by securing more than 30 seats in the elections.

He also said BJP’s attempt to woo tribal voters would not be a matter of concern for UPPL.

Boro said their mission was to establish a corruption-free and transparent government, giving equal justice, development and privileges to all communities.

During the regime of the BPF government, they never tried for employment of educated youth of the region despite having tremendous scope in agriculture and allied sectors, tourism sectors, etc. The BPF government was unable to regularize the TET qualified teachers and corruption has been taken place in the past appointments for various posts.

He alleged that the Bodo and Non-Bodo issue was created to divert the rampant corruption of BPF and to get political mileage over it. In the last 17 years, the people of BTC have been deprived of political, social, and economic rights due to the corrupt nature of Mohilary.

Naba Kumar Sarania took advantage of this deprivation to the Bodo and non-Bodo division and able to get benefits in the Lok Sabha elections two times. But he has never raised these unrealistic politically motivated promises on the proper platforms for which the public voted for him, he is totally failed to fulfil his promises, he said.

Hagrama took a U-turn on the new BTR peace accord and tried to confuse the people of BTR for his political gain only. “We appreciate the initiative taken by both the Central and the State Government for their bold steps taken for the quick implementation of several clauses of the Accord. We also request the Government for speedy implementation of the rehabilitation process of ex-NDFBs and other clauses of the BTR peace accord,” he said.

Leaders of BPF and Naba Kumar Sarania played dirty politics and double standard role over Section 3.1 (a) and (b) of BTR Accord. The matter of inclusion and exclusion was a long-standing demand of different sections of people residing inside and outside BTC too, he said adding a committee is already formed in light of the BTR Accord and to examine the application of villages for exclusion and inclusion.

Mohilary has completely failed to fulfil the aspirations of various communities living in the BTC for both developmental activities as well as representation in the Government, he said.

The provision of six nominated MCLAs, especially for the unrepresented communities was not appointed by the Hagrama Mohilary lead BPF government. Without appointing any Nominated MCLA in the BTC council, the fund for six nominated MCLAs was misused for the last 5 years, he said.

During the last 17 years of the BPF regime, Mohilary never tried to formulate a land policy based on the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India. 3B (a) and (b) of the Sixth schedule clearly states the settlement rights, transfer, and inheritance of property, etc. of any citizen living in BTC. This was also mentioned in clause 4.3 BTC accord signed by Hagrama Mohilary. Therefore, there is absolutely no such issue for which the non-tribals need to be worried about their land rights.

On the other hand, the same issue is used by Naba Kumar Sarania, president of GSP to use it as fear psychosis for the non-tribal to gain political benefits. It can be clearly understood that Hagrama and Naba Kumar Sarania both are complementary to each other in BTC politics over this matter. The UPPL has a very straight-forward vision to formulate a land policy based on the constitutional provisions immediately after coming to the power, he said.

“Governance has to be corruption free if we are to usher in development in the wake of the BTR peace accord. We have prepared a roadmap for development and implementation of schemes. We are looking at providing jobs and avenues of employment to one lakh unemployed youths in a year and also ensuring protection of language and culture of all communities in the region,” Boro said, while adding that the people of BTC are looking for a transformation.

The BTC polls are likely to be a four-cornered contest between BJP, BPF, UPPL and Gana Suraksha Party.

Claiming that the UPPL would bag more than 30 seats in the ensuing polls, Boro said his party would form the next government in BTC with an absolute majority.

“Our goal is to establish a corruption-free and transparent government, while providing equal opportunities to all communities in BTR,” he added.