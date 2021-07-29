Deshbhakti Divas observed 

TEZPUR, July 28: On the occasion of the 82nd death anniversary of Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan on Wednesday, ‘Deshbhakti Divas’ was observed in a solemn function organised by the office of the District Information and Public Relations officer, Sonitpur in association with the Sonitpur district administration at the office of the deputy commissioner. DC Bhupesh Chandra Das paid floral tributes to the portrait of Tarun Ram Phookan on the occasion. Senior district administration officials including DDC Sobhan Gowalla, ADC Romy Baruah, DIPRO Neena Baruah, and others also paid homage on the occasion.