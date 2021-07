Deshbhakti Divas observed 

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 28: On the occasion of the 82nd death anniversary of Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan on Wednesday, ‘Deshbhakti Divas’ was observed in a solemn function organised by the office of the District Information and Public Relations officer, Sonitpur in association with the Sonitpur district administration at the office of the deputy commissioner. DC Bhupesh Chandra Das paid floral tributes to the portrait of Tarun Ram Phookan on the occasion. Senior district administration officials including DDC Sobhan Gowalla, ADC Romy Baruah, DIPRO Neena Baruah, and others also paid homage on the occasion.

The program was conducted by assistant commissioner Kabita Phangchoi where a minute’s silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the departed souls of Assam police personnel who lost their lives on the Assam-Mizoram border recently. As part of the program, additional deputy commissioner Sanjib Dalai along with circle officer, Naduar Akashdeep Kako ty; circle officer (A) Mantosh Chakraborty and BDO Naduar visited freedom fighter Thogi Ram Borah of Moronakuri village, under Silabandha mouza under Naduar circle of Sonitpur and felicitated the 99-year-old freedom fighter.