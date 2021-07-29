Deshbhakti Divas observed 

HT Bureau

DIPHU/ HAFLONG, July 28: Along with the rest of the state, the Deshbhakti Divas was observed in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao on Wednesday.

A programme was organised at the office of the district information & public relations officer (DIPRO) here to mark the occasion.

The state government has decided to observe the day as Deshbhakti Divas to honour the great freedom fighter Tarun Ram Phukan.

Participating in the observation, assistant professor of Economics of Diphu Government College, Dr. Atul Kalita spoke of the immense contribution by Tarun Ram Phukan in the freedom movement.

Kalita said it is a noble step taken by the government in honouring a person like Tarun Ram Phukan. Many past leaders are being forgotten, but the government has taken the initiative in honouring them.

Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) general secretary Liladhar Teron and assistant secretary Joysing Tokbi, senior journalist Sonju Bora, additional director of directorate of information & public relations (Hills), Shekhar Engti and deputy director of information & public relations, Aninush Barman were present on the occasion.

The Divas was also observed in North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Secretariat complex to honour Desh Bhakta Tarun Ram Phukan on his 82nd death anniversary.

NCHAC principal secretary LZ Nampui and principal secretary (N) Mukut Kemprai along with other council secretaries paid floral tribute during the programme.

The programme organised by DIPRO was widely attended by officers and staff of various departments under the administrative control of the NCHAC.

The programme began with a floral tribute to the portrait of DeshBhakta Tarun Ram Phukan followed by felicitation of the guests present.