Deshbhakti Divas will inspire youth with nationalistic fervour: Sarma 

Assam CM attends state-level ‘Deshbhakti Divas’ at Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 28: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the Assam government’s decision to observe “Deshbhakti Divas” to mark the death anniversary of Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan every year to generate more awareness among people about the life and ideals of the great freedom fighter and to inspire the youth with nationalistic fervour. The chief minister said this while speaking at the state level “Deshbhakti Divas” organised by the Information & Public Relations Department at Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan Udyan at Bharalumukh in Guwahati on Wednesday. On the occasion, the chief minister offered floral tribute at the statue of Deshbhakta at the park.

Stating that Deshbhakti Divas would bring forth many neglected chapters of Assam’s history to public knowledge, chief minister Sarma said that Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan and Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi were the leading figures of the freedom movement in Assam who kindled the passion for independence among the people of the state. Highlighting Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan’s contribution to India’s freedom movement, chief minister Sarma said that as president of the provincial Congress, Deshbhakta led the freedom movement in Assam and played a key role in Mahatma Gandhi’s first visit to the state in 1921 and the Congress session held at Pandu in 1926, which was crucial from many ways in the country’s independence movement.

The chief minister said that Deshbhakta was a visionary and always stood for the interest of the people of the state. It was due to his conflict with the Congress leadership on the participation of the party in a provincial government that he split away from Congress and formed “Asom Jan Sangha” in 1936, Sarma said adding that had the Congress realised the foresight of Deshbhakta and allowed participation of the provincial Congress in the government, history, and demography of Assam would have been totally different today.

He lamented the fact that Deshbhakta failed to get due honour all these years and that is why the present state government decided to commemorate his death anniversary as “Deshbhakti Divas” to keep alive his work and ideals. He also mentioned that the observation would offer a platform to deliberate on the thoughts and contributions of great leaders and freedom fighters like Tarun Ram Phukan, Nabin Chandra Bordoloi, Gopinath Bordoloi, Bishnu Ram Medhi, etc., and this would enable the new generation to connect with the past.

Minister of information & public relations and water resources Pijush Hazarika in his speech said that the 8th cabinet meeting of the state government held under the chairmanship of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma decided to observe “Deshbhakti Divas” on July 28 every year to commemorate the rich contributions and legacy of Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan to the freedom movement of the country and social life of Assam.

Before the beginning of the program, a two-minute silence was also observed in honour to the deceased police personnel who lost their lives at Assam-Mizoram border while safeguarding the state’s constitutional boundary. Secretary of I&PR Department Nira Gogoi Sonowal, DC Kamrup (Metro) Biswajit Pegu, director I&PR Anupam Choudhury, several family members of Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan including grandson Jitendra Ram Phukan, granddaughters Bani Goswami, Minati Khound and Indrani Baruah were present in the program among others.