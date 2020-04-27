Devananda Konwar cremated with state honour

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 26: The last rites of the mortal remains of former revenue minister of the state and former Governor of Bihar and Tripura Devananda Konwar was performed at his ancestral village at Nitaipukuri Konwar Gaon with full state honours on Sunday morning.

The Minister of state for revenue and disaster management (independent) Jogen Mohan offered his last respect to Konwar on behalf of chief minister.

Jorhat MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, Rajya Sabha member Kamakhya Prasad Tassa, MLA Kushal Duwori, former MLA Sushanta Borgohain, Sivasagar deputy commissioner Lakhinandan Gogoi, additional DC Mun Gogoi, additional DC Junmoni Sonowal, Demow RCO Indika Gogoi and a host of other dignitaries paid their last respect to the departed soul.

Konwar’s son Palash kindled the pyre of the departed leader.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Konwar were brought from his Guwahati residence, where he has breathed his last on Saturday.