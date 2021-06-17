Devastating landslides concern for Dima Hasao officials 

HT Bureau

HAFLONG, June 16: Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Paul Baruah who is also chairman of district disaster management authority (DDMA) reviewed the flood preparedness in the hill district in a meeting here on Wednesday.

The nodal officers of all the line departments SP Jayant Singh, additional DC, assistant commissioners and SDO (C) Maibang and district project officer of DDMA were present in the meeting.

Briefing about the new government guidelines in wake of Covid-19 pandemic, various new instructions to be followed while setting up of relief camps, ASDMA officials informed. This included a space of 7 sq m i.e., 75 sq ft per person to ensure social distancing, 7 litres of drinking water per person per day, bio-toilets separate for male and female, regular sanitisation, child friendly space ensuring children’s hygiene, registration counters with medical officials, following Covid-19 protocol, Covid appropriate behaviour and other issues.

Various discussions were made pertaining to difficulties faced during the heavy rain in this district that mostly indicated landslides and slight flash flood. Unlike the other districts, flood is not much prevalent in Dima Hasao and the maximum devastation caused to the people in this district in both urban and rural, including farming land is due to landslides. Livestock and other issues faced by the farmers were informed by the official from the veterinary and animal husbandry department.

Concentrating on the district centric issues faced during such season, deputy commissioner instructed all the line departments to submit the flood preparedness and quick response plan to the DDMA at the earliest.