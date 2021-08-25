Development of the NE tops Modi’s agenda: Sonowal

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 24: Addressing a public meeting at Demow Chariali at the end of the three-day ‘Jan Ashirbad Yatra’, Union minister for ports, waterways and shipping Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that development of the NE tops Narendra Modi led BJP government which is reflected through a slew of development projects undertaken in the region and the generous financial grants every year since 2014. Sonowal said the Modi government released Rs 8,500 crore royalty to Assam from oil industries besides construction of a series of huge bridges over the Brahmaputra and its tributaries within the first five-year term.

Sonowal said that all the three oil and gas giants in India, OIL Duliajan, IOC Digboi and ONGC Sivasagar Nazira have their roots in Assam and hence the Prime Minister has rightly chosen Rameswar Teli of Dibrugarh as Union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas among the five Union ministers from the region – which indicates the depth of the importance the present government gives to the NE. The Indian National Congress neglected the NE for six decades after independence and as a result, it lagged behind the other parts by many a mile, he said.

The Union minister also showered praises on chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for steering the state to the path of steady development within the first 100 days and also added that it was possible only because the Modi government has been supporting the state generously all along.

The meeting was attended among others by Union minister of state Rameswar Teli, revenue and disaster management minister Jogen Mohan, BJP state secretary Phanindranath Sarmah, Pulok Gohain, Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi, Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar, Kushal Duwori, Sushanta Borgohain, Dipluranjan Sarma, Lakhya Konwar, Subhash Dutta, Pabitra Margherita, Kalyan Gogoi, Siddhanku Baruah, Surabhi Rajkumari and Bhaben Mohan.

