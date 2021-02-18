DGP Mahanta talks tough against ‘arm’s politics’ in BTR

HT Bureau

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 17: Assam Police director general Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has called for harsh steps against arm’s politics allegedly carried out by some anti-social elements in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Mahanta has been camping in Kokrajhar, the heart town of BTR administration since Tuesday evening, to take stock of the law and order situation ahead of the Assam assembly elections.

Mahanta visited Kokrajhar after recovery of huge caches of arms and ammunitions in Nasraibil under Gossaigaon subdivision in Kokrajhar district.

Mahanta held a meeting with senior police officials including IGP (BTR) at Kokrajhar SP office on Wednesday.

The DGP has sounded a strong voice to take strict steps against the person involved in social activities through any forms of arms brandishing.

He said that in the current scenario, post signing of BTR accord the area has been witnessing a state of peace and tranquillity and people were seeing rays of hope and aspiration.

He said that the police administration is fully ready to take stern measures against any untoward incidents whatever happens in days to come.

He said that no situation in BTR districts would be allowed to be disturbed more in the region and state government and police administration is fully ready to take strict action at any moment.

“No arms politics would be spared at any costs in BTR areas. BTR area is now getting a healthy peace and unity environment through the BTR accord”, Mahanta said.