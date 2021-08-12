Dhanuka to be new YPO NE Chapter Chair

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 11: The North East India Chapter of Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO), the premier ‘by invitation only’ leadership organisation of chief executives in the world announced Dr. Ghanshyam Das Dhanuka as the Chapter Chair for the year 2021-2022. He will succeed current YPO North East India Chapter Chair Mr. Vikas Agarwal.

YPO is the global platform for chief executives to engage, learn and grow. YPO members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world’s most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact.

YPO Northeast was launched at Guwahati in February 2020 under the leadership of Vikas Agarwal, MD, SM Group to make an inclusive community, where the best CEOs of Northeast India can build trust with each other and share their experience and ideas. Since its inception, it has organised many training programs, events and retreats for the learning and growth of its members & their spouses.

Besides the Chapter Chair, the new Executive Committee comprises of Vikas Agarwal, Rohit Sarawgi, Raj Shekhar Agarwal, Siddharth Agarwal, Kunal Mittal, Avinash Bhartia, Harsh Sharma, Vidhi Agarwal, Soni Jhunjhunwala, Amita Bhuwalka, Amrita Baruva Sawyan & Yamini Agarwal.