DHSK College Students’ Union Holds Election Through Web-Based Application

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 7: Dibrugarh HS Kanoi College conducted Students’ Union society election for the year 2021-22 in a web-based application on LMS software probably for the first time in the country.

A total of 38 students contested for 14 posts. 2606 students cast their votes out of a total of 3468 number of student voters. The percentage of votes cast was 75.14 % this year, which is the highest ever for Kanoi College.

The college has been conducting the students’ elections on a digital platform since 2018, which has now reached a whole new level this year. In this year’s election, voters were able to cast their votes from their registered mobile numbers through OTP verification.

The system has already been tested and verified a number of times with the candidates and interested students. The interest of the students with this new system can be judged from the fact that during the very first hour of voting, 1376 students cast their votes, which was a record based on previous year’s election.

The principal of the college Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia thanked all the advisors of the Students’ Union and also thanked the students for the peaceful conduct of the election.

The principal offered his special thanks to academic coordinator Dr Ananta Kr. Dutta, vice principal Dr Priya Dev Goswami, coordinator, IQAC Dr Mridul Sarma, coordinator- Students Relations Dr. Jyoti Prasad Phukan, coordinator- Innovation Aditya Dahal, Academic coordinators Dr Ranjan Changmai, Dr Alakananda Boruah and Dr Moromi Talukdar for supervising the technical aspects of the system and also thanked system developer Kakul Bezbaruah for his efforts.

In the 2021-22 students’ union election, Syed Rohit Rahman (1838) was elected as the president, Biman Sonowal (905) as vice president, Kabya Jyoti Sonowal (1585) as general secretary, Partha Pratim Gohain (1612) as assistant general secretary, Ayush Sahani (1399) as secretary of Social Work, Minor Games secretary Debabrot Gogoi (1088), Lakshyajit Das (1132) as music secretary, Priyangana Mili (748) as cultural secretary, Madhujyya Chetia (1170) as debate secretary, Dwimon Mudoi (1487) as gymnasium secretary and Subraj Das Sonowal (670) was elected as Student’s Common Room secretary along with class representatives and a number of uncontested winners.

The whole voting system started with a mock poll in the morning and was supervised by 30 professors of the college. A group of losing candidates set rare examples by congratulating the winners with gamochas.