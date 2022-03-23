DHSKCC set to organise National Lecture program

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 22: The second lecture of the National Online Lecture Series organised by the Assamese department of DHSK Commerce College will be held on the occasion of the 84th death anniversary of Sahityarathi Laksminath Bezbaroa. The topic of the special lecture is “Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaroa: A Bridge of Relationship between Assam & Odisha”. The lecture will be delivered by renowned journalist Dipak Kumar Panda, who played an important role in the preservation and reconstruction of Bezbaroa’s residence in Sambalpur with the financial support of both the governments of Assam and Odisha. He is currently serving as the adviser to the ‘Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaroa Smriti Raksha Committee’.

Dr Khanindra Mishra Bhagwati, principal, and Dr Nabajyoti Dutta, HoD, department of Assamese of the host institution have requested the willing academics, students, journalists to join and register for the same.