Diban Deka all set to surrender

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 30: Finally, BJP leader Diban Deka, one of the prime accused in question paper leak case of written examination for recruitment of sub inspector (SI) in Assam Police, is all set to give up before the officers of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday night.

Deka, a central executive member of BJP’s Kishan Cell, has been absconding since September 20, on the day of leakage of question paper of written examining.

Former chairman of State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Pradeep Kumar has also lodged an FIR with the CID against him in this connection.

Sources informed that Deka had fled to Nagaland to evade arrest.

It is learnt that Deka was in close touch with several senior police officers to surrender and to cooperate with the police for the investigation of the case.

However, a source here said the police is likely to arrest Deka before or after the surrender considering the gravity of the case.

Meanwhile, Police arrested two more candidates of SI exam from Nalbari on Wednesday.

According to police, both the candidates have link with Kumud Goswami and took training at Thank You lodge.

The candidates have been identified as Abdul Sheikh and Bitumoni Das.

The CID has also caught former DIG PK Dutta’s close aide in connection with the scam. GRP constable Jitu Mikir has been detained by CID for interrogation.

Jitu assisted PK Dutta since the later served as SRP and is also working for him. PK Dutta appointed him as his assistant even after his retirement. Senior police officials continued to interrogate Mikir at CID office here.