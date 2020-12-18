Dibrugarh court rejects Dr Hazarika’s bail plea

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 18: The court of additional district and session judge, Dibrugarh has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Dr Ajanata Hazarika on Friday.

Dr Hazarika applied for anticipatory bail against Dibrugarh Police Station case no. 2150/20.

The medic of the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) has been accused of taking money from candidates by making promises of securing jobs for them in the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR).

Amol Nath, the complainant in the case, had lodged the FIR against Dr Hazarika at Gabharupathar Police outpost in Dibrugarh on December 7, accusing her to be taken about Rs. 22 lakh from three job aspirants of Dibrugarh with a promise to provide job in railways.

Nath also alleged that he had transferred half of the amount to the bank accounts of one Rajeev Pasashar of Sixmile, Guwahati.

In another case, Rajib Parashar had been arrested by Guwahati Crime Branch in October, 2020 allegedly involved in extorting money from the candidates for various public service recruitment examinations.