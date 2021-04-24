Dibrugarh courts to function with restrictions due to Covid

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, April 23: With the sudden and steep surge in number of Covid cases, the district and sessions judge, Dibrugarh has imposed certain restrictions in the functioning of all the courts in Dibrugarh including the courts at Naharkatia sub-division.

An order issued by the district and sessions judge Dibrugarh, Binod Kumar Chetri on Thursday (April 22) stated that the courts in the district shall function in restricted manner with staggering roaster.

Each court shall publish a special cause list keeping with a view of fixing maximum cases where the presence of advocates are only required. Rest of the matter in the daily cause list shall be adjourned without any adverse order.

The order mentioned that entry of outsiders shall be strictly prohibited in the court premises unless specifically directed by the concerned authority or unless personal appearance of a party is required in a judicial proceeding.

No person except the advocate who is to address arguments shall be permitted in the court room. Only 1 advocate for each case will be permitted to attend the court. Wearing of mask and other Covid protocols have to be strictly adhered to inside the court complex.

Lead advocates or litigants if any entering the court building shall have to provide their name, phone numbers and case number in the dairy maintained in the entrance to keep a record of the footfalls or to keep a trace which may in case be required in future.

The order futher mentioned that the hearings will be done in virtual courts as far as practical. The lead advocates can also do the hearing from their residences also through video conferencing.