Dibrugarh dist admin engages NGOs to monitor home isolated patients  

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 23: Considering the strong need to create a robust mechanism to monitor home isolation to stop them from becoming potential spreader, as a part of proactive measure by Pallav Gopal Jha, deputy commissioner, Dibrugarh, the Pratishruti Cancer and Palliative Trust, a Dibrugarh based non-profit foundation has started to support Covid home isolation from May 1.

Till date the NGO has reached out to 7,000 home isolated cases and offered help through district administration.

The NGO is working on the remote real time model of monitoring and contact tracing, which is an innovative approach to reach out to every person at home isolation and then evaluate them based on their health status and their contacts.

The data generated daily are integrated to relevant departments for quick actions. Around 45 volunteers are currently working in this remote model.

“All the information collected by trained volunteers are filled up in Google forms daily and the ground report gets ready. The principle is to triage the Covid positive and then focus the limited resource for maximal benefit needing the most. The ground report is segregated for categorical actions. We request every home isolated patient to ensure correct entry of contact numbers and address to reach out to them in distant mode and help,” said Dr Gayatri Gogoi, programme director, assistant professor of pathology AMCH, Pratishruti Cancer and Palliative Trust.

Gogoi said, “We predict that Covid numbers will be under control to a fair extent due to strict measures undertaken by district administration including home isolation.”

On Sunday, 4,630 samples were collected and out of that 389 were positive for Covid-19 in Dibrugarh district.