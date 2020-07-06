Dibrugarh district administration felicitates RMRC team

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 5: The Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha on Sunday felicitated the entire team of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) Lahowal, Dibrugarh for their success to isolate the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2).

The team of RMRC (ICMR) is able to isolate the COVID-19 virus, termed as the first step in the development of a vaccine against the COVID-19 virus which has become a global concern.

Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) located in Lahowal in Dibrugarh district follows National Institute of Virology, Pune, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad and Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad to be able to isolate the virus.

“The significance of COVID-19 virus isolation by team at RMRC, Dibrugarh is that live and viable SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19 virus) can now be produced in abundance in lab as and when required,” said a press release issued by RMRC-Dibrugarh.

“It is important for development of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine where virus grown in laboratory are inactivated by heat or chemical and purified for use as vaccines after pre-clinical and clinical trials,” it added.

Jha with additional deputy commissioner Dipu Kumar Deka, joint director of health services Dr Nabajyoti Gogoi and officers of NHM felicitated the director of RMRC, Dr K. Narayan, scientist and nodal officer Dr Biswajyoti Borkakoty and the entire team who are working day and night for the success by offering a traditional Phulam Gamusha and rose to each of them.

The deputy commissioner also took stock of the research work for the development of vaccine for COVID-19. During the occasion, the deputy commissioner requested the RMRC team to expedite the daily reporting process of the swab samples. The deputy commissioner assured them to extend all types of support including manpower for the same. The team also visited the research laboratory of RMRC during their visit.