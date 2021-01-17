Dibrugarh doc releases video song to beat Covid blues

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 17: Amid negativity of Covid-19 phase, Dibrugarh based dental surgeon Dr Subhodeep Paul released his first video song ‘Dhemali te’ in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

Dr Paul remains depressed during the nationwide lockdown period which has given him immense time to follow his dreams.

“The lockdown has given me opportunity to follow my dream as a musician. During the lockdown period I remained depressed most of the times, suddenly I got my old diary, where I have penned down my old memories and some songs. One of the song ‘Dhemali te’ I wrote in the year 1995 when I was in my college hostel. I started to compose the song with my Synthesizer.”

“The lockdown period was a depressed phase for everyone but it brought a ray of hope for me to follow my past dream to become a musician. I started practising with my Synthesizer with my old songs and I composed a song which was written many years back,” he said.

Dr Paul was in class 10 when he started experimenting with his Synthesizer gifted to him by his father.

“I started composing songs and played at college functions from where I was picked up to accompany renowned stage performers like Santana Kalita, Hemen Bharali and many. I invested my earnings from music to acquire more keyboards and I started recordings with Nanda Banerjee at Uzir Studio in Guwahati,” he said.

Dr Paul said, “I don’t know the fate of my song ‘Dhemali’ te’ which I gave birth in the year 1995. I am happy that the song was released which is my first debut video song.”

“My message to everyone is to keep your passion on. If you have a dream and determination and the skill to do so, you can achieve it. Whatever profession you are on, you can always fulfill your dreams be it music, art, painting, dancing, acting, sports etc,” Dr Paul said.