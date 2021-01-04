Dibrugarh girl shines in ACS examination

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 4: Tea tribe’s students have brought laurels for their community by securing a good number of ranks in the Assam Public Service Commission exam. Notably, 3 students of the community have secured ranks in the APSC 2018, the result of which was declared recently.

Among them, Dipawoli Kurim secured 35th position among the 135 candidates selected for Assam Civil Service. Dipawoli Kurmi is the daughter of Jiten and Almoni Kurmi of Jokai Kaliani Gaon of Dibrugarh. Notably, Dipawoli completed her graduation from DHSK College in Anthropology with flying colours and was also declared as the best graduate in 2015 from Dibrugarh University.

“From my childhood, I had a dream to join the civil services and hopefully my dream shall come true. Being the daughter of a worker, I have faced lots of problems, given our financial position, however, my parents have supported me and worked hard for our family,” an elated Dipawoli said.