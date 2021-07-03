Dibrugarh police arrest duo with rhino horn, elephant tusk and heroin 

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 2: Dibrugarh police on Thursday arrested two persons from Panchali area of Dibrugarh town and seized one suspected rhino horn, one piece of elephant tusk and 19 grams of heroin from their possession.

They have been identified as- Meraj Khan and Aniz Rahman of Panchali area of Dibrugarh town.

Police have also recovered Rs 1.30 lakh from their possession.

Confirming the development, Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra said, “The raid was based on a tip off information.”

“Both were involved in drug trafficking and dealt with illegal smuggling of animal parts,” said a source.

“It is a big development for Dibrugarh police if the things are properly investigated then many unknown facts will come to light,” said a source.