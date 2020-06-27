Dibrugarh police rescues two boys from drowning

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 26: Dibrugarh policemen and a private firm employee on Thursday saved two boys from drowning. Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Purnananda Saikia of Barbaruah police station and Akhil Sarkar saved the boys while they were fishing near Lakhinagar on Thursday.

They did not think twice before jumping into the water to save the boys Debasish Dey and Priyanshu Malakar.

According to sources, the residents of the area raise an alarm to help Debasish and Priyanshu who were drowning. Both of them were struggling to keep their heads above water, the duo rushed to the spot and jumped into the water to save them.

Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha along with superintendent of police Sreejith T felicitated the police officer at Barbaruah Police station on Thursday.

“I and Akhil Sarkar jumped into the water body and dragged them out. Malakar and Dey had gone fishing. The minor was pulled by water current as he threw the fishing net. Dey jumped to save him and got himself almost drowned,” said ASI Purnananda Saikia.

SP Sreejith T said they have put their life in risk to rescue the drowning persons.

“DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta spoke to Saikia and promised him a commendation certificate,” said SP Sreejith T.