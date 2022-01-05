Dibrugarh University Wins Radhanath Baruah Memorial Debate

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 4: Barbi Bora and Satabdi Hazarika won the first prize in the Radhanath Baruah Memorial All Assam Debating Competition organised by the Sibsagar College Platinum Jubilee Celebration Committee on Monday. The second prize went to Nabarun Kashyap and Dibjyoti Gogoi of Gauhati University while Bishal Baruah and Parthajyoti Baruah of Sibsagar College won the third prize. Rajdip Mahanta of Cotton University won the Best Debator’s award. The subject of the debate was, ‘The New Education Policy will bring about a revolutionary change to Indian education’.

Inaugurating the debating competition, Aswini Kumar Doley, chief executive officer, Sivasagar Zila Parishad said that debating makes the students competent to deliver speech rationally. He announced Rs 5 lakh from the Zila Parishad in the first phase and Rs 10 lakh in later phases. Sanjay Majinder Baruah lit the lamp in front of the late Radhanath Baruah’s portrait. Dr. Prafulla Chandra Kalita delivered the welcome speech while Prof Dilip Das and Nandita Goswami did the anchoring. Sanjay Majinder Baruah donated Rs 5 lakh to the renovation works of the Durgaprasad Majinder Baruah Administrative Building built in memory of his grandfather. Teams from thirteen colleges joined the debating competition and the judges were senior journalist Iqbal Ahmed, president of Natyapeeth Prasanta Sarmah, and Advocate Diganta Prakash Goswami while Lohit Deka of Dibrugarh Radio presided over the session.