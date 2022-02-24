Dibrugarh’s Marwari Arogya Bhawan Hospital Inaugurates Modular OT

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 23: Marwari Arogya Bhawan Hospital, an unit of the social organisation Shree Vishwanath Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya, Dibrugarh has got a new look with the changing times.

The OT wing, which has been renovated and constructed with state-of-the-art methods in the hospital, was inaugurated on Monday.

This includes modular OT, pre and post operative care and ICU section for operated patients along with increased bed capacity in the dialysis wing. Also the old cottages have been renovated so that people can get the benefits of such facilities with a new team of doctors and other facilities.

On the occasion, the inauguration meeting was organised in the Arogya Udyan in presence of senior members and eminent citizens of the society. In which the senior members of the society, well-known litterateurs Debi Prasad Bagrodia inaugurated the renovated Cottages, social worker Shyam Sundar Karwa inaugurated the 3 new dialysis beds in the Dialysis wing and advocate Om Prakash Kejriwal inaugurated the renovated modular OT and ICU.

Apart from the members of the society, members of the executive committee, doctors, nurses, staff of Marwari Arogya Bhawan Hospital attended the occasion.