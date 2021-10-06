DIG in disproportionate assets case

Rounak Ali Hazarika incurs over Rs 1 cr for education of his 2 children: Police

GUWAHATI, Oct 5: A team from the chief minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Tuesday arrested Assam deputy inspector general of police (border) Rounak Ali Hazarika from his residence here in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

According to a statement issued by the superintendent of police, chief minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Tuesday, sufficient evidence was gathered during inquiry and it was found that Hazarika had possessed immovable and movable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during 1992 to 2021.

A case was registered in the Vigilance PS case No. 06/2021 U/S 13(1)(a)(b) / 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 initiated as per the approval of chief minister Vide No. U/O No. CMS (V) 07/2021 dated 05.10.2021.

During enquiry it was found that Rounak Ali Hazarika possessed immovable and movable assets which is disproportionate to his known sources of income during the period i.e. from 1992 to 2021, the statement said adding that he incurred expenditure to the tune of Rs. 1,74,12,974/- (One Crore Seventy Four Lakhs Twelve Thousand Nine Hundred and Seventy Four) as educational expenditure of his 2 children till date.

His international travel history has been collected and it reveals that he had left the country and travelled abroad 9 (Nine) times without permission from competent authority. Apart from a salary account in the State Bank of India, he and his family members have NC in Axis Bank, Yes Bank etc. and huge amounts were found to be deposited in cash while he was posted in Bongaigaon (during the period of 2019-2021).

The facts and circumstances seem to be sufficient evidence against Rounak Ali Hazarika, for intentionally enriching himself illicitly during the period of his office which is in contravention to Section 2(c) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2018. His possession of disproportionate assets is a criminal misconduct under Section 13(1) (b) of the PC (Amendment) Act 2018, the statement said.

He owned assets that were out of sync with his legal sources of income (where his net economic assets significantly exceeded the assets he should possess after accounting for the assets that he previously held and all legal sources of income).

He occupied a public office and was in possession of disproportionate assets during the period in his office. He was unable to satisfactorily account for how he could amass the pecuniary resources (cash deposits/cheque deposits in his bank accounts from unknown sources during the period of 2019-2020) which is disproportionate to his known sources of income. The percentage of his disproportionate assets is found to be 164.80%.

The inventory memo is being prepared and sufficient corroborative evidence like foreign currencies have been recovered from his residence.

The investigation of the case however is still on, the statement added.