Digital education for SOS children

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, March 21: 165 children here at SOS children’s Village, Hojai are relying on video lectures for understanding their lessons and use their time productively during the school shutdown amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, the children have been divided into groups each comprising of five Students to attend the video classes. Talking to The Hills Times over Phone on Saturday, Paresh Badyakar, Village Director said, “To contain the spread of this virus, the village has taken many measures including restricting visitors entry into campus, hand wash at the main gate, Doctors visiting twice in a month, Nurse visiting family homes every day for health check up and separate Isolation room has also been create.”

He added, “Awareness programmes are also being organised in the campus to apprise everyone here and pamphlets are being distributed containing dos and don’t among them.”

Badyakar informed that the children are allowed to play indoor games like chess, carrom etc adding that as the tuitions are off computer based education have been arranged to keep the students engaged so that their precious time is not wasted.