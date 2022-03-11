Digital Technology Should Reach Every Nook And Corner Of Country: Sitharaman

75 digital banking units to come up shortly

HT Bureau

Guwahati, March 10: Union minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asserted here that the benefits of digital technology should reach every nook and corner of the country to ensure its overall development.

Chairing a closed-door post-Budget interaction with stakeholders from the industry in the northeast, Sitharaman said the government was taking ‘futuristic steps’ by focusing on development through enhancement of digital infrastructure in the country.

On the banking sector, Sitharaman said that the Government is making sure that India will have at least 75 digital banking units in near future.

In the area of natural farming, the minister said that government is enabling better natural farming by use of digital technology and at the same time making it sure to have better mapping of farmyards. She highlighted natural farming by using drone technologies and urged for technology adaptation.

Sitharaman said that there is a broader spirit and philosophy in the PM’s Gati Shakti initiative, which aims to guide infrastructure, planning, investments and coordination.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present at the meeting, discussed ways to develop start-up ecosystems in the state.

Sarma said that his government and SIDBI have decided to set up mid-level start-up infrastructure in colleges and universities, according to the statement.

He also emphasised the need to expand the Indian Institute of Technology’s role in handholding other institutions to boost the start-up sector.

Others who attended the session include chief economic adviser Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Union minister of state for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and finance secretary Dr T V Somanathan.

Sitharaman was here on a day-long visit to attend the meeting. She refrained from talking to the media, and left for Delhi in the afternoon.