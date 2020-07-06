Dilapidated road hits normal life in Jamugurihat

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 6: The linking road which connects Jamugurihat with Nagsankar center was constructed under the PMGSY scheme years back and connected more than ten villages including Mohamora Par, Talakabari, Gamiripal, Batiaroka, Jharnapani, Samar Dalani, Lakhangarh, Gogoi Chook, Baruah Chook, Mech Gaon, Borah Chook etc. The road stands as a sub substitute road for NH 15 for the local residents.

However, owing to the lack of maintenance, the road now lies in a dilapidated condition marred with potholes which has been causing a lot of inconvenience for the locals. The people who are dependent on the road, urged the authorities concerned to repair the road immediately.