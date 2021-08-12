Dillighat bridge hollowed by constant erosion, needs repair 

HT Correspondent

NAMRUP, Aug 11: Dilli Reserve Forest of Charaideo and Dihing Patkai National Park of Dibrugarh are divided by the Disang river. The Disang river on entering the downstream passes between Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts near Dillighat takes on the name Dilli river. The chockstone filled Dilli river high current erosion is creating a dangerous situation for the citizens of both the districts. This erosion started engulfing some portion of forest area and in between that many parts of Dilli tea estate which is towards the Dibrugarh district have come under its impact. Besides that the pillars of the Dillighat bridge is totally destroyed by the erosion. It is to be noted that if the erosion keeps this trend then soon the link between the two districts will break off. It is pertinent to note that after visiting the situation in Dilli bridge in 2019 some former state ministers, including Ex- MLA Naren Sonowal, promised to renovate the bridge in front of the local people of the area but nothing has been done yet. Recently commuters have felt the bridge shaking. Passenger vehicles are currently closed for inter-district traffic due to the Covid situation, although other heavy vehicles are plying on the bridge like construction equipments carriers , oil tankers etc . Torrential downpour fills the river with rocks plunging from the hills which get deposited at the bank of the Dilli river. The excavation of these rocks is the main source of livelihood for thousands of people in Upper Assam. Whether it is for excavation of these rocks or for other natural reasons, the Dilli River has been experiencing heavy erosion for the last few years. On the other hand, due to the excavation of rocks over the years, the course of the river has changed and great threat looms over the region.