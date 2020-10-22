Dima Hasao admin issues Durga puja guidelines

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Oct 21: Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Paul Barua briefed the media persons about the set of standard operating procedure for the ensuing Durga puja and urged upon people to follow the guidelines to keep a check on the spread of Covid-19 in Dima Hasao district.

As per the guidelines issued by the Health and Family welfare department, the citizens, organisers and the administration are to strictly follow the health and safety norms in accordance to the protocols during the pandemic. Covid-19 test is made mandatory for the Puja organizers and priests before puja starts on Panchami day and after immersion on Ekadasi.

As informed by the DC, the organisers are to ensure separate entry and exit at a spacious open pandal with adequate space for arrangement of physical distancing of at least one-meter distance.

Management is to take measures to avoid crowding at all costs and not more than 10 to 30 persons can aggregate at a time depending on the size of the pandal.

Proper use of masks is mandatory for all pandal visitors and hand sanitizer is to be kept at the entry gate and exit gate of every puja pandal. The pandal is also to be sanitized twice a day. No distribution of prasad in the pandal or community feasting is allowed, however, packet distribution of prasad is allowed.

The DC further elaborated that all puja pandals must be closed for the devotees at 10pm and organising cultural programs before, during and after puja days is strictly restricted.

Further, the deputy commissioner issued an order regarding shifting of immersion of idols at Diyung river from Haflong lake considering convenience and smooth conduct of the event.