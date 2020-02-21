Dima Hasao admin to execute amended Arms Act

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Feb 21: As per directives of Assam government, Dima Hasao district administration has issued an instruction for implementation of the recent Arms Amendment Act, 2019 which had come into force from December 14, 2019.

According to the amended law, only two fire arms are to be kept by one licensee in place of existing three and those who have more than two firearms on their weapons licenses, may deposit the additional one with the nearest police station within a year. The licensing authority will thereafter erase the third weapon within one month of the deposit, an official release here said.

Further there has also been amendment on renewal tenure which will be for five years in place of the existing three years. Conversion of any imitation fire arm into a fire arm has been notified as offence, the release said. Sentences and fines relating to violation for various offences have also been enhanced according to the new amendment act, it added.