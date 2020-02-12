Dima Hasao bandh called off after Himanta talks offer

Shutdown turns violent ** Govt vehicles torched ** 7 people hurt in Haflong

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Feb 11: The indefinite Dima Hasao bandh call given by North Cachar Hills Indigenous People’s Forum (NCHIPF) was suspended after finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited them for talks in Guwahati on February 17.

The NCHIPF has called for the bandh demanding bifurcation of Dima Hasao district and formation of a separate Autonomous District Council for the non-Dimasa communities living in the hill district.

The talks will be held at the finance minister’s office chamber at Janata Bhawan from 4 pm.

The bandh supporters clashed with commoners while imposing the bandh injuring seven people in Haflong town.

Police resorted to lathi charge and burst tear gas to disperse the protestors from the spot.

The bandh supporters also pelted stones in many places on vehicle belonging to the police and others.

The bandh has paralysed the normal life of the people as all markets, schools, colleges, business establishments, offices and remained closed during the day. The district administration has clamped Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of more than five persons.

The bandh has not impact in Maibong, Diyungbra, Umrangsho and some other places of the hill district.

Violence marked the first day of the bandh as the bandh supporters torched a government vehicle and damaged a police vehicle in Haflong in their bid to impose bandh in the hill town.

The situation in entire Haflong remained tense over the bandh which began at 5 am on Tuesday.

A clash took place between the bandh supporters and the police personnel in which three bandh supporters were injured. A motorcyclist was also injured after being attacked by the bandh supporters.

Police have arrested North Cachar Hills Indigenous Students’ Forum (NCHISF) president David Keivom. The bandh supporters carried out an attack on the vehicle of Panchali Shyam, civil judge-cum-assistant sessions judge, Dima Hasao, at Mahdeb Tilla in Haflong. Shyam’s vehicle was also damaged in the attack.

The bandh supporters also attacked a police vehicle and broke its front glass in Haflong.

Another group of bandh supporters torched the vehicle of divisional forest officer (DFO) near the Synod Rotary in Haflong town.

The DFO Ramen Das was forcibly unboarded from his Bolero car when he was returning home from a meeting at North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC). The bandh supporters took the key from the driver and set fire on it.

Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Amitabh Rajkhowa and superintendent of police Bir Bikram Gogoi rushed to the spot immediately after the incident to take the stock of the situation.

Apart from the Haflong town, the bandh also had an impact on Mahur town. However, some business establishment and institutes remained open at Harangajao. The train service was not affected by the bandh. Two employees of the Information & Public Relations department were also reportedly injured after being attacked by bandh supporters.