Dima Hasao Begins Administering Covid Precaution Dose to Senior Citizens, Frontline Workers

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Jan 10: Amid the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Dima Hasao along with the rest of the nation started administering ‘precaution dose’ of Covid-19 vaccine to senior citizens, health care and frontline workers. Principal secretary LZ Nampui, ACS ceremoniously launched this vaccination drive at the Haflong Civil hospital in presence of Health ADC L. Khiengte, ACS and joint director Health Services, Dr. Diplai Barman on Monday.

Among the front line workers, those employees engaged in election duty, DDMA, municipal workers, safai karmi, etc., will initially be benefitted from this vaccine while vaccination for the armed forces will begin as soon as their vaccine requirements in Dima Hasao are listed. Those who have crossed sixty years of age and with co-morbidity are prioritised.

Dr. Dipali Barman, joint director Health Services was among one of the beneficiaries of the vaccine during the launch programme. The beneficiaries who are eligible for their third precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccine can either book an online appointment or walk-in to any cold chain centres viz.. Haflong Civil Hospital, Haflong police station puja mandap, urban health centre, Jatinga SD, Mahur PHC, Harangjao PHC, Maibang CHC, Langting PHC, Umrangso CHC, Gunjung PHC, Diyungmukh PHC, Boro Arkap SHC.