Dima Hasao bodies condemn Diyungbra carnage

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Aug 29: Various individuals and organisations of Dima Hasao on Sunday condemned the brutal killing of five truck drivers at Ranger’s field near Diyungbra in the hill district on August 26 and described it as a cowardly act of the extremist group.

Five people died after suspected Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) extremists set ablaze seven trucks near Ranger’s field under Diyungbra police station in Dima Hasao district on August 26.

The trucks were carrying coal and other materials for a nearby cement manufacturing plant.

A six to seven member group of the extremists stopped the trucks, which were on its way from Umrangso to Lanka, carrying clinker and coal, around 8 pm on Thursday, and fired indiscriminately on them. A few trucks reportedly managed to escape.

While condemning the incident in the strongest terms, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa urged the people not to politicise the incident.

Gorlosa said the council will extend its possible financial assistance to the family members of the deceased and injured persons.

The Dimasa apex body Jadikhe Naisho Hosom (JNH), Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU), All Dimasa Students Union (ADSU) and other organisations condemned the inhuman killing of five truck drivers and handymen.

In a press release, Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU) condemned the inhuman act of some unidentified miscreants and conveyed its deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

The student body expressed resentment at the prevailing law and order situation in Dima Hasao and said the incident took place at a time when the inter-district movement of vehicles has been restricted due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Dima Hasao since long has been under the clutch of peace and development but the fear of recent incidents like firing at Maibang, Doutuhajo and at Diyungbra created a kind of fear in the mind of the common people. Creating panic and killing of innocent people is really a matter of uprooting peace and disruption in development activities in the district, the student body said in the press release.

“The DSU urged the group involved in the incident to come up with the verbal negotiation to persist the momentum of developmental activities in the district. We stand bravely against the inhuman attack and demand the district administration to look into the matter deeply and bring the offender to the light of the citizens to make Dima Hasao a favorable place to live in,” it added.