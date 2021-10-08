Dima Hasao Cong urges disqualification of defector Jaysing Durong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 7: The president of Dima Hasao District Congress Committee (DHDCC) in Dima Hasao, Nirmal Langthasa submitted a letter on October 4 to the chairperson, NC Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Ranu Langthasa urging the disqualification of member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Jaysing Durong for his violation of rule 18A, sub-rule 3, clause (b) of the Assam Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951 as amended, by merging with other party having less members than two-third of total elected representatives. Jaysing Durong was a Congress MAC who joined the BJP.

In the letter to the chairperson, NCHAC it has stated that in pursuance of the paragraph 11 of the sixth schedule to the Constitution of India, the Constitution of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (forty Second) Amendment Act 2017 which published vide letter no. HAD 272/2012/119 dated Dispur the 30th January/2018; the Assam Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules 1951 is amended. In principle, after the existing rule 18 the new rule 18A is inserted. 18 A provision as to disqualification on the ground of defection and according to the rule 18A, sub-rule 3 under clause (b).

For the purpose of clause (a) of this Sub-rule, the merger of the original party of a member of the Council shall be deemed to have taken place if, and only if not less than two-thirds of the members of the party concerned in the council have agreed to such merger.

President of DHDCC Langthasa pointed out that of the two Congress-MACs, one MAC merging with another party is not sufficient to prove the two-third majority unless both the existing Congress-MACs left their party to join another party.

Further, before joining the BJP, MAC Jaysing Durong had not resigned his membership of Autonomous Council. Hence, it is a direct violation of Assam Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951. He joined the BJP on September 28, 2021.

Hence, he requested that giving due regards to the Constitution, the chairperson should take immediate steps to place Jaysing Durong, MAC of 12th NC Hills Autonomous Council under disqualification of the member as per Assam Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951.