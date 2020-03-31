Dima Hasao DC appeals people to stay at home, avoid panic buying

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, March 31: Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Amitabh Rajkhowa informed that the district administration has taken all measures to ease inconvenience of the people in Haflong and other parts of the district during the 21 days lockdown period on Tuesday.

He said that to manage crowd and inconvenience in Haflong and elsewhere mobile vegetable vendors is put in service in various parts of the district while the pharmacies, grocery shops and essential item services are open for the public. He further appealed all to remain indoors and to avoid panic buying which is a very important aspect at this time to contain the community spread of coronavirus.

The DC further informed that 40 bedded quarantine centre has been established at Shiksha Bhavan Haflong while a 25 bedded dedicated facility in Haflong civil hospital with 5 bed ICU has also been established for any emergency.

Meanwhile, a NC Hills Autonomous Council EM informed that home quarantine and stamping of 7 persons working in a private company in Banglore who returned recently to their village in Didambra and Nablaidisa area is on force. EM Changsen also informed that most of the households in Diger Constituency have received free food grains as assured by the NCHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa in view of lock down. Notably, so far 427 persons were home quarantined, however, no positive case has been reported from the district till date.