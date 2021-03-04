Dima Hasao DC urges abidance to poll code

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, March 3: Dima Hasao deputy commissioner and district electoral officer (DEO) Paul Barua sought help and cooperation from all political parties to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections in 16-Haflong (ST) LAC slated on April 1.

In a meeting with the political parties at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday, Barua urged the political parties to strictly abide by the Model Code of Conduct as per the ECI guidelines and requested them to cooperate with the district election officials in keeping the Model Code in letter and spirit.

ADC Rajib Roy briefed in details regarding Model Code of conduct, election expenditure monitoring, filing of nominations, including certain restrictions to be followed due to Covid-19 pandemic by political parties, during the filing of nominations by their respective candidates.