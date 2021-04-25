Dima Hasao DC visits market; IRCS launches awareness program on Covid-19

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, April 24: In view of rapidly deteriorating covid-19 situation in the state, Dima Hasao district Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) organised an awareness campaign in Haflong on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Dima Hasao deputy commissioner and president of IRCS Paul Barua personally visited the town area along with ADCs, EACs, DDMA DPO Ricky Phukan and DIPRO Purabi Phonglo to sensitise the community. He along with his team visited the places of large gathering including fish market, grocery shops, vegetable vendors, auto stands among others and interacted with the masses. DC Barua during his visit, urged the shopkeepers to wear masks properly and regularly wash hands or sanitise it and also make sure that the customers follow the same. IRCS also distributed masks and sanitisers on the occasion.

On the other hand, Dima Hasao SP Jayant Singh along with other police officials were also seen distributing masks and spreading awareness about covid preventive guidelines among the masses in the town.