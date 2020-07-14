Dima Hasao IRCS organises awareness campaigns

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, July 14: The Indian Red Cross Society, Dima Hasao organized a series of campaign on social distancing, need for wearing of masks and personal hygiene in response to COVID-19 to contain and prevent spread of corona virus.

The campaigns are being run under the guidance of President of IRCS and Deputy Commissioner, Dima Hasao Paul Barua. As part of the program on Tuesday, the Chairman (Finance) Shymal Nandi, Treasurer Nantu Malakar and members Ashish Dutta, Pannalal Sarkar, Parbati Saha organized one such campaign at Haflong Bazar, Ramangar and Sarkari Bagan.

Notably, during the program the shopkeepers and general public showed their considerable responsibility on maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks and personal hygiene. IRCS, Dima Hasao also distributed free masks to many people on the occasion.