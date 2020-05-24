HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 23: Dima Hasao has opened its COVID-19 account with seven positive cases reported on Saturday. All the patients have returned from outside the state in the last week.

“Although 7 people have been tested positive, they are all from quarantine centres who recently returned home by a train journey. All seven of them are in good health condition and belong to young age group between 22 to 26 years,” joint director of health services, Dr. Dipali Barman said here.

All the seven persons have been in quarantine centres since their arrival on May 15 from Chennai and one person on May 19 from Tripura. Their swap samples were collected at the facility centres on May 20, result of which was received today, Dr Barman said.

“All the patients are being shifted to the isolation centres at Haflong Civil Hospital. Steps as per COVID-19 protocol will be followed regarding containment and sealing of the areas where the positive patient was quarantined,” deputy commissioner Paul Barua said.

Appealing the people not to panic over coronavirus, NCHAC executive member (EM) for health, Samuel Changsan said that the positive cases have been found only on those people coming from different destinations and they had all been in quarantine centres.

Meanwhile, a five-member district COVID-19 Discharge Board was constituted by an order of deputy commissioner Pual Barua, who is also chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The first meeting of the board held on Friday, decided to release 35 persons from the institutional quarantine.

“As per COVID-19 protocol, these 35 persons are to continue their remaining days for completion of 14 days period in home quarantine as recommended by the health department. The board took this decision on arrival of swab samples result of these persons as negative for COVID-19,” the DC said.

As many as 15 facility centres have been requisitioned by the district administration for quarantine facility, isolation facility, covid care centre at Maibang, Mahur, Harangajao.

The five-member committee comprises of Dipak Jidung, additional DC, Dr. Dipali Barman, joint director of health services and member secretary of the board, Dr. L Vaiphei, district surveillance officer and Rukmini Difoesa, district programme manager, NHM.