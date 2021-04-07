Dima Hasao journalists protest against scribe threatening incident

HT Correspondent

Haflong, April 6: The journalist fraternity of Dima Hasao condemned the recent incident of minister Pijush Hazarika threatening a journalist of dire consequences over phone.

The journalists assembled at Haflong Cultural Institute to stage protest. They are of the view that the incident was irresponsible act by a public leader holding responsible post in the ministry.

The vice president of Haflong Press Club Surja Thaosen, secretary Dima Hasao Journalists’ Union Nirmal Singh, working journalist’s apart from students bodies and civil societies were present to express their solidarity towards the ongoing state wide protest against the act of minister Pijush Hazarika which directly goes against the fourth pillar of democracy.