Dima Hasao marks 100-days of Assam govt

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Aug 20: On completion of 100 days of the Assam government, a meeting was convened at Haflong Circuit House in presence of local citizens, NGOs and media persons.

The meeting was addressed by Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Paul Barua, stating about the achievements and works taken up during the first 100 days since the formation of the new government.

Conveying about how the medical fraternity has worked day and night during the pandemic to bring down an overall positivity rate from 9.13% to 0.73%, there have been a tremendous reform in medical field such as increase of oxygen generation plants, increase of ICU beds in government hospitals of Assam including the newly completed 11 bedded Covid ICU at Haflong Civil Hospital.

With an endeavour to make Assam a drug free society, the deputy commissioner conveyed how the Assam police made great strides in demolishing the infrastructure that facilitated supply of drugs and narcotics. Speaking about all the reforms in culture, sports, infrastructure, etc., he said that the present government has made exemplary progress to put an end to several pertinent state issues.

The DC also spoke about the success of the Orunodoi implementation in Dima Hasao district and about the steps undertaken to keep a check on use of narcotics such as poppy plantation etc.

The meeting was also attended by ADC Lalrohlu Khiengte and other the departmental officials and members of NGOs viz Blue Hills Society and AROH society.