Dima Hasao SP initiates feeding session for stray animals

COVID-19: 297 persons under home quarantine for 14 days in Dima Hasao

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, March 26: As all restaurants, eateries and food joints have been closed due to the 21-day national lockdown, Dima Hasao superintendent of police (SP) Bir Bikram Gogoi has taken special initiative to contain death of stray animals in the district.

Most of the stray animals, including dogs and cats are dependent on leftover, dumped foods thrown away into dustbins from restaurants, eateries and food joints.

“The stray animals might starve or even die due to lack of food and water,” Gogoi said. The SP has organised feeding session for those stray dogs and cats till days are normal again stating from Thursday.

The SP also appealed the people of this district to feed these animals with food or even with whatever might be left of their lunch or dinner at home.

As per latest data, in Dima Hasao, there are a total of 297 persons under home quarantine for 14 days and asked to maintain social distance in order to prevent probable spread of COVID-19.

With 160 more people screened on Thursday the total number has gone upto 2346. No COVID-19 positive or highly suspicious case has been identified in district till date.

Meanwhile, Maibang Town Committee in coordination with the fire and emergency services sanitized the market area, banks, ATMs and various road points in bid to combat probable spread of Novel Corona Virus in Maibang area.

Amidst the lockdown, the Dima Hasao district administration has fixed the opening hours of grocery shops for selling essentials to consumers from 8 am to 6 pm with effect from Thursday. Apart from grocery shops, all food stores, rice mills, fruits, milk and vegetable vendors have to follow the new guidelines of the district administration. However, pharmacies and chemist shops will function as per earlier notification, an official release here said.

Gogoi has directed police officials to ensure that there is strict compliance of the order issued by the district administration.

“All vehicles are restricted, buyers will have to walk to shop and gathering of more than two persons will not be allowed. People should maintain the practice of minimum 1 meter distance from each other to prevent spreading of COVID -19,” Gogoi said.