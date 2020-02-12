Dima Hasao still tense, NCHAC CEM calls for peace

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Feb 12: An uneasy calm prevailed on Wednesday in Dima Hasao district after Tuesday’s violence during an indefinite shutdown called by North Cachar Hills Indigenous People’s Forum (NCHIPF) demanding separate Autonomous District Council for non-Dimasa communities under Sixth Schedule to the constitution of India.

Expressing serious concern over the spurt of violence, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa Wednesday urged all section of the people to shun violence and restore peace in the society.

Violence erupted in Haflong and several other places of the hill district during indefinite Dima Hasao bandh.

“Dima Hasao is a land of all indigenous communities. All the communities are integral parts of the district. There is no question of dishonour or negligence to any community. I urge all section of people to restore peace, tranquility for a progressive Dima Hasao,” Gorlosa said addressing the 137 Martyrs’ Day of Veer Sambudhan Phonglo at Sambhudhan Phonglo circle here.

The indefinite bandh was called off by the NCHIPF on Tuesday after finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited them for talks in Guwahati on February 17.

During the bandh, the NCHIPF supporters set fire on government vehicle of divisional forest officer, and damaged another vehicle of police, pelt stone on council office building on Tuesday.

However, there were reports of burning of houses at Upper Bageter and New Kunjungram on Tuesday night which fuelled up tension among the people of the hill district.

Meanwhile, Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU) expressed serious concern over the violence took place in Haflong during indefinite bandh and described it as very unfortunate.

“Even, after the bandh was called off, the NCHIPF supporters damaged rented house where two innocent students stayed at Upper Bageter and set fire on two shops owned by a poor widow and another poor woman at New Kunjungram Haflong has proved on democratic and civility of the organisation. It has also been witnessed that the activities have misled the state government to discuss with the IPF on February 17 at Dispur, which is matter of condemnable indeed,” the DSU said in a statement here on Wednesday.

The student body appealed to the people irrespective of community and religion to maintain peace and brotherhood among peaceful societies of Dima Hasao.