Dima Hasao unlock 1.0: Shops to operate on Monday to Friday

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, July 13: In a fresh notification, Dima Hasao deputy commissioner and District Disaster Management Agency (DDMA) chairman Paul Baruah has asked the proprietors of all shops and poultry vendors to operate between 8 am to 6 pm from Monday to Friday.

The DC also ordered all shopkeepers to display the price index of all essential commodities in their premises for convenience of the consumers.

In addition to this, the DC also asked all shopkeepers to maintain all Covid-19 protocols, including wearing of masks, use of hand sanitizer and social distancing during the unlock 1.0 period.

“Non-compliance of the order will be viewed very seriously like summary closure of shop and shall be punishable and penalty may imposed as per law,” the DC said in the order.

In pursuance of the order of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), The DC has also allowed inter-district movement of people on July 30 and 31.

However, this order will not be effective in the containment zones of the hill district, deputy commissioner and chairman of DDMA Paul Baruah said in an order on Thursday.

The individual has to submit application seeking permission for inter-district movement to the email ID: helpdsk.dcdimahasao@gmail.com.