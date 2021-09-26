Dima Hasao’s Judima wine bags GI tag  

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 25: Judima, a local rice-based wine made by the Dimasa community has been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag of the North East region by the GI Registry Office in Chennai under the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

This is the first beverage belonging to a tribal community of the Northeastern region to get a GI tag.

Disclosing this the Director of Research (Agriculture), Assam Agricultural University, Dr Ashok Bhattacharyya said that AAU had applied along with Yadem, a Dima Hasao organisation had applied for the GI tag of Judima in 2019, after Dimazik Hasao, a women’s group request Ed the University to promote the traditional drink of Dimasa community.

Dr Bhattacharyya said that the process of documentation of all information alongwith historical background and other related work to make the claim for awarding to GI tag to Judima, was done by the AAU and Yadem.

He said that the website of the GI Registry has uploaded the information of granting GI to the traditional drink which is made from a rice and a local herb.

The AAU scientists involved in the application and documenting were Dr Kishore Kumar Sharma, Dr Gargi Sharma and Dr S Maibongsa and Gauhati University professor Dr Uttam Baithari

Dr Bhattacharyya further said that this was the fourth product to be granted GI tag to be applied through AAU alongwith a few local organisations.

Earlier, Dr Bhattacharyya said Kola joha, a variety of scented rice, kahi nemu, a type of lemon, sakowa saul, a kind of rice, were the products facilitated by AAU alongwith a few other organisations that had been given the GI tag of the region.

The GI tag is a sign or logo and indicates specific geographical origin. It is part of Intellectual Property Rights. It is administered under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act.

