Dimapur by-pass highway: KSA demands compensation to landowners

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 22: Karbi Students Association (KSA-Simeon Rongphar) has sought clarification from Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on the status of land of Nirmal Kumar Tea Estate and Hanuman Tea Company Pvt. Ltd.

The student body also sought clarification from the council on the compensation paid to land owners for Dimapur by-pass highway.

“At various times the land belonging to Nirmal Kumar Tea Estate and Hanuman Tea Company Pvt. Ltd has been claimed by various people. The name of Amphu Engtipi, Pele Khezhie, Sushanta Roy and an NGO Assam Forest Development Protection Forum have cropped up as claimants for the said land,” KSA president Simeon Rongphar said.

“During Congress regime, the land was divided equally between Pele Khezhie and Amphu Engtipi with 1854 bighas each. It is a matter of investigation as to how a Kohima based man Khezhie can claim so much land in Karbi Anglong,” he said.

“In the case of compensation for Dimapur by-pass road (NH 36 to 39), the settlement officers, bureaucrats and leaders in the council have conspired to pay compensation to false claims amidst massive corruption. We have pointed out some names, including Gareswar Daimary, Astik Terang and Michael Timung. When we met EM for revenue Amar Tisso, he told us that no compensation has been paid to anyone,” he said.

“The BJP, which pride itself as a corruption-free party, should clarify and settle on whether the land belonged to Pele Khezhie or Amphu Engtipi and issue NOC to the owners. The compensation for land for building Dimapur by-pass should be settled for genuine claimants,” Rongphar further said.

Meanwhile, Students and Youth Council (SYC) said that compensation and the land that is due to Amphu Engtipi should be given to her.