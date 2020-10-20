Dimapur to enforce stricter Covid-19 safety measures: DC

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 20: Dimapur deputy commissioner Rajesh Soundararajan warned of more stringent enforcement of Covid-19 safety norms on Tuesday. His announcement comes after the lackadaisical attitude amongst the general public and some traders in Dimapur towards Covid safety norms were noticed recently. He said the current enforcement teams in place, headed by administrative officers, would intensify the various enforcement activities in the district.

Addressing the Dimapur District Task Force meeting at his conference hall, Soundararajan asked the members to continue providing awareness at their level. “In terms of quarantine and testing, Dimapur district is showing comparatively satisfactory results but we need to put a mechanism in place to avoid exponential curve,” he said. Soundararajan further directed the outpost administrative officers of the district to conduct meetings in consultation with the village authorities for more stringent enforcement of Covid-19 measures.

Dimapur chief medical officer Dr Mereninla Senlem while briefing the meeting, reminded the public to follow the three golden rules of wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and sanitising hands in order to stay away from the pandemic.