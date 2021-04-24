Dimapur traders body warns traders not to indulge in hoarding

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, April 23: The Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCI) today warned all the shops and business establishments in the town not to indulge in hoardings taking advantage of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

DCCI president Akashe Zhimomi and grievances cell convener Omega Yepthomi, in a release, said any shop or establishment found indulging in hoardings will be sealed and their goods will be handed over to the district administration for free distribution.

The DCCI said it will monitor the market round the clock with the help of the administration and the Dimapur municipal council and take direct complaints from the public. It assured the public that there is sufficient stock of all commodities and that they need not worry about shortages.

It said there are reports about price rise in certain essential commodities like mustard oil, other cooking oil and pulses and hardware items like MS rod and cement all over India in the last few weeks. It warned the traders not to hoard and hike the rates of these products in particular.

The DCCI requested all the traders to comply with the SOP given by the District Task Force. All shops must ensure social distancing, insist on wearing masks by both customers and shopkeepers and provide hand sanitizers in their respective shops.

It said the onus of the fight against Covid-19 does not only rest with the government and administration. It urged all the civil society organisations and public to support the government’s effort to defeat the disease.

The DCCI urged the public to WhatsApp their complaints, if any, to 9436002945, 9402022222 and 7005526728.